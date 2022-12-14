Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 6,289 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,758,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $70,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 75.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cactus by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cactus by 14.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,438,000 after buying an additional 365,851 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Cactus by 13.9% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 240,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Cactus had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.