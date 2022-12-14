Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,507 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Inari Medical worth $73,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 13.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,930,000 after acquiring an additional 416,425 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 22.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,689,000 after acquiring an additional 356,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,817,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,564,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NARI shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

Inari Medical Stock Up 1.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.71. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.48 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $650,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,751,785.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $650,970.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,751,785.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $748,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,471,721.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,155,935 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.