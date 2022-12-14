Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the railroad operator on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

Union Pacific has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Union Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $11.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of UNP opened at $218.02 on Wednesday. Union Pacific has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 12,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

