Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 24,442 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 101% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,158 call options.
Shares of SU opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $42.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,438,150,000 after buying an additional 3,271,032 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,070,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $959,081,000 after buying an additional 859,527 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,992,000 after buying an additional 1,439,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,090,000 after buying an additional 183,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
