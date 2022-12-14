Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 24,442 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 101% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,158 call options.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SU opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $42.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,438,150,000 after buying an additional 3,271,032 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,070,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $959,081,000 after buying an additional 859,527 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,992,000 after buying an additional 1,439,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,090,000 after buying an additional 183,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.