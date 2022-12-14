Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 9,038 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,038 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $81,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Murphy USA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Murphy USA by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $282.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.33. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $164.30 and a one year high of $323.00.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 84.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. Equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MUSA. StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.