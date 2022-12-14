Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 850,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118,967 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $78,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 63,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $526,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Entegris by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 488,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45,966 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Entegris by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 69,096 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,436,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,508,000 after purchasing an additional 381,204 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENTG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $144.13.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

