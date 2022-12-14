Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 382 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sunflower Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 45.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $196.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.22.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

