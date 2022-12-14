Axalta Coating Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,565 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,043% compared to the average volume of 487 put options.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 583.7% in the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,435,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,317 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9,486.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,782 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,015 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,728 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,587,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,343 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 3.0 %

AXTA stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AXTA. Barclays cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.68.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

