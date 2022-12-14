Sunflower Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Aflac by 9.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,708,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,510,000 after purchasing an additional 146,883 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Aflac by 93.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 644,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,661,000 after buying an additional 310,883 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Aflac by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,755,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,476,000 after buying an additional 192,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,715,467. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $70.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

