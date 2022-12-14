BOX Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,734 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 165% compared to the average volume of 1,031 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -284.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. BOX has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $33.04.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 59,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,733,911.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 59,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,733,911.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,729 shares of company stock worth $5,682,327. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,967,000 after acquiring an additional 48,626 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in BOX by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,528,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,664,000 after purchasing an additional 582,752 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BOX by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,477,000 after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BOX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,937,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 101,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in BOX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,122,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34,446 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

