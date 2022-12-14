Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Position Lowered by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 794,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,722 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.13% of Casey’s General Stores worth $147,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,377,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.4 %

CASY stock opened at $244.51 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CASY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.50.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

