Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 10,059 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 953% compared to the typical daily volume of 955 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in UBS Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 67,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

