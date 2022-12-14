Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,016,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,893 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.50% of Omnicom Group worth $64,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 41.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,646,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,758,000 after acquiring an additional 480,191 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $26,398,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,500,000 after acquiring an additional 406,617 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Stock Up 3.4 %

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMC opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.62. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

