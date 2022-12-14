Traders Purchase High Volume of Suncor Energy Call Options (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 24,442 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 101% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,158 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 61.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,599 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $204,761,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 269.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.3911 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.