Brown Advisory Inc. Has $79.69 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,993 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Kimberly-Clark worth $79,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 52.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 63.9% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $406,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $138.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

