DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0412 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
KSM opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $12.76.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
