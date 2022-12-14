DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0412 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

KSM opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $12.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 63,698 shares in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

