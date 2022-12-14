Brown Advisory Inc. Has $96.27 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,334,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368,174 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.33% of Baker Hughes worth $96,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Insider Activity

Baker Hughes Trading Up 3.9 %

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,042.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of -63.61 and a beta of 1.53. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -165.22%.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.