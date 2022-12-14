B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 19,158 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,158 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,464,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 494,120 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 479,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,931,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,296,000 after buying an additional 474,059 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $50.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

