Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 5.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Shares of CSIQ opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.54. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Featured Stories

