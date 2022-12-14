Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.57 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,900 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 22.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 20.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.05. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

