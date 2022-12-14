Workiva (NYSE:WK) Trading 8% Higher

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.62 and last traded at $84.41. 6,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 384,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -49.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average of $71.27.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $367,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $367,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Workiva by 9.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Workiva by 604.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 90,986 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Workiva by 7,560.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its position in Workiva by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

