Inscription Capital LLC Purchases 151 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Diageo by 1,416,332.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,526,000 after buying an additional 1,671,272 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 19,795.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 413,333 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Diageo by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 837,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,869,000 after purchasing an additional 366,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,558,000 after purchasing an additional 242,654 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Diageo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,399,000 after purchasing an additional 139,294 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $187.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.47 and its 200 day moving average is $177.25. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($40.49) to GBX 3,350 ($41.10) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.37) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,185.56.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

