Franklin Universal Trust (FT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 30th

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Franklin Universal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $8.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Universal Trust (FT)
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.