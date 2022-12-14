Franklin Universal Trust (FT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 30th

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Franklin Universal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $8.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the second quarter worth $83,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.