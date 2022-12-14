Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (EMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.129 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.41.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 40.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE EMF opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
