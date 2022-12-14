Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (EMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.129 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.41.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 40.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMF opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,048,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 259,177 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 133,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

