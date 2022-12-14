Horizon Technology Finance Co. (HRZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from Horizon Technology Finance’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 82.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.1%.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.14. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $16.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 26.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 126,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,721.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,258 shares of company stock worth $118,544. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 14.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Featured Articles

