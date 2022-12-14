Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 30th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.55.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
