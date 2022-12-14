Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Hess has a payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hess to earn $9.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of HES opened at $137.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hess has a 52-week low of $68.32 and a 52-week high of $149.83.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.15.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Hess in the first quarter worth $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

