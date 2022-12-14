Inscription Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 9,711 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $13,545,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $399,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $184,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.41.

