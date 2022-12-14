Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SQFT opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 14.18 and a quick ratio of 14.18. The company has a market cap of $13.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.05. Presidio Property Trust has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.

Institutional Trading of Presidio Property Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

