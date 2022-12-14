Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $882,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 322,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after buying an additional 57,452 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $1,707,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,053,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,101,000 after buying an additional 674,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,160 shares of company stock valued at $10,263,443. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.0 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $164.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

