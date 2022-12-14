Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:SAMAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:SAMAU – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,021 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAMAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $1,440,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 222,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of SAMAU opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

