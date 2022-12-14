Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 333.5% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

VFH stock opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $102.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.73.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

