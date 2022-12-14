Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 10,298 Shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,298 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPACU. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 140,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 487.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 22,902 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

Shares of GPACU stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.08.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

