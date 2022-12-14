Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $309,000 Stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGOU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGOU – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arogo Capital Acquisition were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,007,000.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:AOGOU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

