BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average is $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $215.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 118 ($1.45) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,176.44.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

