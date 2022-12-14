East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its position in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000.

East Resources Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ERESU opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. East Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

East Resources Acquisition Company Profile

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

