Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHV stock opened at $67.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.68. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

