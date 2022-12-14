BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Insider Activity

Antero Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.