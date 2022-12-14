SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SportsTek Acquisition were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 128,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

SportsTek Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SportsTek Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

SportsTek Acquisition Company Profile

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses within the sports and related sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

