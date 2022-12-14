Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Position Reduced by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 19,348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 347.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 70,741 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 41.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.30.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $13.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

