Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 64.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $993,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,574,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,643,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $232,581,000 after purchasing an additional 439,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also

