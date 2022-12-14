BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $724.15 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $933.06. The company has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $663.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $652.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.92.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

