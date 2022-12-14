Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Lifted by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.61 and its 200-day moving average is $136.06. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

