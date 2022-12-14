BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $92,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 47.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 33.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 101.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,898,000 after buying an additional 55,118 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,297,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,487,501.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,297,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,487,501.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $4,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,140,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 531,899 shares of company stock valued at $76,165,786. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA opened at $197.54 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $321.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.96 and a 200-day moving average of $150.88.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

