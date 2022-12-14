BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $192,000 Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 49,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,802,000 after buying an additional 290,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,057,000 after buying an additional 3,548,997 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,045,000 after buying an additional 2,206,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,321,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,253,000 after buying an additional 51,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,811,000 after buying an additional 1,902,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $97.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.47.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

