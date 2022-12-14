Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 88,988 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,988 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,499,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 203,070 shares during the period. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ferroglobe PLC has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $9.81.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $593.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.65 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

