BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

