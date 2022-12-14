BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,846 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1,994.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,739,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $403,878,000 after purchasing an additional 95,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $241,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003,848 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $45.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

