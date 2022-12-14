Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lightning eMotors were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEV. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 20.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors Stock Up 1.7 %

ZEV stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,571,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

ZEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $6.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.10.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

