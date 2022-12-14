BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average is $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

