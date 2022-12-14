BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Gilead Sciences Price Performance
Gilead Sciences stock opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average is $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.
Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 110.19%.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.